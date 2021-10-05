US actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company Goop Inc now has supplement to boost women's libido

Paltrow's wellness company Goop Inc has launched a supplement designed to boost the female libido and support women’s sexual health. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a supplement designed to boost the female libido and support women’s sexual health.

Independent reported that the product named DTF, an acronym for the colloquial phrase “down to f***”, was being launched as part of the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s wellness empire, Goop Inc.

Explaining the supplement, the company through its website said: “We’re not ashamed to say we want help shifting our sex drive into gear.

“We also know we’re not alone: Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal fluctuations, and fatigue can all impact female libido and sexual health. (It’s wild out here.)”

It went on to say that its science and research team helped to create something it could add to its “sexual-wellness toolkit” to address “some of those common physiological roadblocks to desire”.

Those who take DTF are advised to have two capsules daily for two months to see the results.

As for what the supplement contains, the company said it has Libifem® fenugreek extract, which it claims is “clinically shown to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women”.

It also contains shatavari, which is described as “a traditional female health adaptogen” and saffron extract to provide “mood support”.

The company, however, said its statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration nor the product intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Taking to her Instagram, Paltrow said: “Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age... these can impact our libido and sexual health.

“So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps and, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we’re @goop.”

Goop is known for its sexual wellness products.

In 2018, the company was forced to pay £110,000 (RM625,040) after making unscientific claims about the health benefits of vaginal eggs.

The company had claimed that using jade vaginal eggs can provide women with a “spiritual detox” by removing negative energy when used on a daily basis.

However, a group of district attorneys from California filed a lawsuit against the company, which states that the assertions made on the site were unfounded.