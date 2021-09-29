Malaysian actress and singer Ayda Jebat’s newborn daughter gets over 50,000 Instagram followers in less than 24 hours

Ayda Jebat and Nabil revealed their newborn daughter's name and Instagram account which has over 50,000 followers already. —Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Ayda Jebat and Princess Ana Nayla

KUALA LUMPUR, September 29 — Actress and singer Ayda Jebat and former TV host Nabil Mahir have revealed the name of their newborn daughter to be Ana Nayla.

The couple made the announcement via their Instagram while also revealing that their one-week-old daughter’s Instagram account.

She told Harian Metro that they created the account for Ana so family members and friends can follow her daughter’s growth and development with ease.

Ana may not realise it yet, but she already has over 50,000 followers in less than 24 hours after ‘her’ first posting.

The photo of Ana got over 30,000 likes.

Ayda Jebat safely gave birth to Ana on September 21 via a caesarean operation.

The couple tied the knot on January 1 earlier this year.