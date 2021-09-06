American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has forehead pink diamond implant ripped out by fans

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert had his RM99.5 million diamond ripped from his forehead during a performance recently. — Pictures from Instagram/Lil Uzi Vert

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — American rapper Lil Uzi Vert had the large pink diamond implanted in his forehead forcibly ripped out by fans at a music festival recently.

The 26-year-old Philadelphia native told TMZ that he did a stage dive at the Rolling Loud Miami when fans ripped it out.

Thankfully, the stone, reported to be worth a whopping US$24 million (RM99.5 million) was returned to him. He did not suffer serious facial injuries.

The XO TOUR Llif3 singer, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, was reported to have said in February that he has been paying for the precious gemstone for the past four years and had always wanted to wear it on his face.

He had revealed that he bought the diamond from his favourite jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte which is between 10 and 11 carats.

He decided to put it in his forehead because he was afraid he would otherwise lose it.

The rapper has a penchant for expensive watches, clothes, cars and jewellery.