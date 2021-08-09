Covid-19: PM Muhyiddin extends condolences to family of singer Siti Sarah

Shahmira Muhamad is pictured at his wife Siti Sarah Raissuddin’s funeral at the Kampung Sungai Pusu muslim cemetery in Gombak August 9, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has conveyed his condolences to comedian Shahmira Muhammad, better known as Shuib Sepahtu, on the death of his wife Siti Sarah Raisuddin due to Covid-19 today.

The prime minister said he was saddened by news of the passing of the talented artiste Siti Sarah, who left behind her husband and four children, including a baby who is in critical condition in hospital.

“Not only are the family members and her fans in sorrow but all Malaysians including myself are also sad. May her family and friends remain strong in facing this moment of grief.

“Let’s pray that her soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous. May Allah SWT continue to protect and give all of us strength in fighting this pandemic. Insya-Allah,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

The 37-year-old singer died at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Cheras here at 5.13am. She was buried at 1.45pm at the Kampung Sungai Pusu Muslim cemetery in Gombak.

Muhyiddin also prayed for those who succumbed to the virus to be forgiven and blessed by Allah.

“May their souls be placed among the faithful and their families stay strong in facing the coming days,” he said. ― Bernama