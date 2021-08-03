Siti Nordiana files defamation suit against five individuals over remarks on Instagram

Actress Siti Nordiana Alias has filed a defamation suit against five individuals over alleged defamatory remarks made about her. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Siti Nordiana Alias Fan Club

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Singer and actress Siti Nordiana Alias, better known as Nana, filed a defamation suit against five individuals, including two comrades, Lan Solo and Syura, over alleged defamatory remarks made about her on their respective Instagram accounts.

Siti Nordiana, 37, as the plaintiff, filed the summons through Messrs Abang Azlan & Associates on July 30, naming Lan Solo or his real name Mohd Razlan Mohamed Yusof, 36; his wife, Nur Sheila Hassim, 36; Zuraidah Badron, 35, or better known as Syura; FMC Music recording company, Sam Musyadzafar Samin, 43; and freelance makeup artist Rafidah Ahmad Senusi, 42; as the first to fifth defendant, respectively.

In her statement of claim, Siti Nordiana alleged that the second defendant, Nur Sheila did a live broadcast on her Instagram account, which was joined by four other defendants via their respective Instagram accounts, in posting and publishing defamatory remarks against the plaintiff at about 11.58 pm on July 30.

Nordiana claimed that the slanderous words described her as a dishonest artiste and not respected by others, that she had an ego, did not listen to advice on all matters, did not respect others and had used her money and popularity to ensure she was respected.

“The live broadcast for about one hour and 28 minutes was viewed by the defendants’ followers and other Instagram users,” she said in her statement of claim.

The season two Gegar Vaganza winner claimed that the live session was uploaded on YouTube although it was deleted by the five defendants and could still be viewed by the public.

Siti Nordiana stated that the number of views for the live broadcast uploaded on the YouTube accounts was expected to increase, and her reputation had been seriously tainted among the public and sponsors who had appointed her as a model and product ambassador.

The plaintiff also claimed that before taking legal action, she had through her lawyer, handed over a Notice of Claim dated July 26 by hand and email to all the defendants, demanding, among others, an apology to her within 24 hours and pay compensation of RM200,000. But the defendants failed to do so.

Hence, the plaintiff demanded that all the defendants publish a clear and unconditional apology individually in the newspapers and on Instagram and Facebook continuously for two months or any period as the court deems fair and appropriate.

The plaintiff is seeking general damages of RM500,000 from each defendant, special, aggravated and exemplary damages and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Meanwhile, lawyer Abang Azlan Abang Ariffin, representing Siti Nordiana, when contacted by Bernama, said the lawsuit had been conveyed via the Acknowledgement Receipt and emailed to all five defendants today.

“The court fixed Aug 9 for case management to be held virtually before Sessions Court judge Zulqarnain Hassan,” he said. — Bernama