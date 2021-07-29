Former K-pop singer Mina of AOA reportedly in hospital after suspected suicide attempt

Mina was rushed to the hospital after an acquaintance discovered her at her home this morning. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialAOA

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Former K-pop star Mina of the girl group AOA has reportedly been hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt.

A report by Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo stated that the 27-year-old allegedly attempted to take her own life this morning at her home.

She was discovered by an acquaintance who came over to check on her after Mina failed to respond to calls or texts.

Emergency services were then called in and Mina was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery on her.

She is believed to be recuperating but has yet to regain consciousness.

Her representatives have not issued a statement on the incident at the time of writing.

Mina previously posted a handwritten apology for her Instagram followers in the wee hours of today, saying that she was sorry for breaking her promise to avoid social media and stop responding to negative comments.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh, or email [email protected]