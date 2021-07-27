Covid-19: Seven-month pregnant Malaysian singer Siti Sarah, family test positive

Local singer Siti Sarah who is seven months pregnant along with her husband and three kids has been tested positive for Covid-19. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Siti Sarah Raisuddin.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Local singer Siti Sarah, who is seven months pregnant along with her husband and three kids have tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

“We’ve received our swab test results this morning. It is with heavy heart for me to announce that our family tested positive for Covid-19.

“This is Allah’s will and we accept it with an open heart. We hope that everyone can pray for us to endure the next 14 days,” she wrote in the caption.

Siti, who owns a few cosmetic and beauty businesses, also said that her businesses and other matters would continue to operate as usual.

“My family and I will keep a positive outlook and hope that good things will come from all that has happened.

“Please pray for me and my family’s recovery, thank you,” she wrote.

Previously, the Sandarkan Pada Kenangan singer posted a video of her and her family including her husband, Shuib Sepahtu or his real name Shahmira Muhammad doing their swab tests.

According to the caption, Siti and her family had to do the swab test after her maid tested positive for Covid-19.

The 37-year-old singer also expresses her concern for her seven-month-old unborn baby adding that her three kids had fever.

Siti and Shahmira tied the knot back in February 2011 and they were blessed with three children – Uwais Alqarni, Dzahira Talita Zahra and Ariq Matin.