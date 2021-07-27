BTS, not Blackpink: S. Korean women’s Olympic archery team disappointed after wrong song played following victory

The women’s archery team wanted BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ played to celebrate their victory. — Pictures via Instagram/@koreaarchery_official

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The South Korean women’s archery team was left a little disappointed after their request to play the BTS hit song Dynamite to mark their victory was unfulfilled.

The team won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the country’s ninth consecutive gold medal in the women’s team archery event on Sunday at Yumenoshima Park.

Organisers mistakenly played Boombayah by Blackpink to celebrate the team’s success instead of playing their beloved boy band’s hit single, according to Koreaboo.

The team's representative, Kang Chaeyoung said it was “too bad” the song they originally requested, should they win, wasn’t played.

With no spectators allowed due to Covid-19 safety protocols, athletes competing at Tokyo 2020 can request a song to be played if they win an event.

The requested song will be played right after the win, not to be confused with the country’s national anthem which is played during the medal presentation ceremony.

During the post-match press conference, Kang said: “We actually asked for BTS’s song but there must have been a mistake.”

“This is why Blackpink’s song was sounded. I’m quite not happy about that,” Kbizoom reported.

Kang also told Korean media before the event that she hoped Dynamite would be played if the team won gold.

This isn’t the first time a BTS song has been requested at major sporting events.

The boy band’s 2021 hit Butter received the highest votes in a poll conducted by the Euro 2020 organisers, beating several other nominated songs.

The South Korean women’s archery team defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team in a 6-0 clean sweep over the weekend.

Their ninth unbroken gold medal victory ties the record for the longest gold medal streak in Olympic history, matching the United States’ men’s swimming 4x100m medley relay and Kenya’s men’s 3,000m steeplechase in athletics.