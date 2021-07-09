BTS collaborations boosted McDonald’s, LV and Samsung brand interests, iPrice Malaysia data reveals

Malaysia was the first Asian stop for the exclusive BTS Meal collaboration between the K-pop band and the fast-food chain recently. — Pictures courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― K-pop boy band BTS’ popularity continues to soar worldwide, thanks in large part to their strong global fan base dubbed ‘Army’.

And Malaysia is no exception.

This is well-evident in the latest Google Trend data released by e-commerce aggregator iPrice Malaysia, which analysed the effectiveness of the band’s recent brand endorsements.

iPrice Malaysia said in a statement that the collaborations with the boy band significantly increased brand interests among McDonald’s, Samsung, Louis Vuitton and Coca Cola in recent years.

BTS’ influence on brand interests among Malaysians. — Picture courtesy of iPrice Malaysia

Breaking down the data, the e-commerce aggregator said BTS’ recent collaboration with McDonald for the BTS Meal earned the fast-food chain a sharp increase in Google searches in Malaysia.

Thanks to the collaboration, McDonald's recorded 3.9 million Google searches from March to May this year which was a 46-per-cent increase from the same period in 2020.

Prior to that, the band’s collaborations with luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and Coca-Cola saw a Google search increase of 56 per cent and 152 per cent, respectively, among Malaysians this year when compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

In July 2020, Samsung released a BTS edition of Galaxy S20+ in their Malaysian branch which sent Samsung’s Google searches soaring by 49 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

According to iPrice, the only brand that didn’t earn much success in Malaysia was sportswear company, Fila, when it entered a collaboration with BTS in late 2019.

Analysing the Google Trend data, iPrice said Fila saw a massive spike in interest after the brand’s Disruptor 2 was named Shoe of the Year in 2018.

However, the brand’s BTS collaboration in 2019 saw 35 per cent lower search interest as compared to the year before.