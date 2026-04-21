KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Rock singer Nash or Datuk Nashruddin Elias, 66, has successfully undergone surgery and is now in stable condition after being rushed to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (HSIS) Serdang yesterday following a heart attack.

The development was shared by Konsortium Industri Rakaman Music Malaysia (IRAMA) president Ayob Abd Majid, who said he received updates from the singer’s son, Shameer, according to Berita Harian.

Ayob said Nash was taken to hospital immediately after suffering the heart attack in the morning before undergoing the procedure.

“I was informed by his son that Nash had a heart attack this morning (yesterday) and was rushed to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah.

“Alhamdulillah, he has successfully undergone surgery and is now in stable condition. However, he is currently not allowed visitors,” he said.

He added that further checks revealed that about 80 per cent of the singer’s heart arteries were blocked, requiring urgent medical intervention.

“Shameer informed that his father had suffered a heart attack with 80 per cent blockage.

“He underwent surgery later in the afternoon and is now safe,” he said.

Ayob also urged the public to pray for Nash’s swift recovery.

“Let us all pray that he is granted a speedy recovery, that all matters are eased, and that he is blessed with good health,” he said.