Actress Rebecca Nur Islam laments Covid-19-hit household, including three out of six maids

The 35-year-old’s husband and six of eight children also tested positive for Covid-19. – Picture from Instagram/Rebecca Nur Al-Islam

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — Actress Datin Rebecca Nur Al-Islam has confirmed that seven family members, as well as three maids in her home have tested positive for Covid-19.

The celebrity’s husband Datuk Nor Azam Sulaiman, along with their six children Nor Khayrin, Nor Adam Daniel, Nor Anggun Raverra, Nor Aliff Raffael, Nor Ahmet Al Reaggan and Nor Aurora Riana have been infected, Rebecca announced on Instagram yesterday.

Three out of her six maids also tested positive.

The 35-year-old said she and her two other children Nor Arif Qayyum and Nor Anggerik Renesmee tested negative.

“I am so sad right now and full of sorrow but I am glad I am (Covid-19) negative.

“Besides me, two of my other children are negative including my Uncle Nasir, the gardener and our three other maids,” Rebecca said.

The actress asked fans to pray for her family’s speedy recovery, especially her husband who isn’t doing so well compared to her children and maids who contracted the virus.

“I know my husband is strong,” she added.

Rebecca also apologised to close contacts who crossed paths with the family in the past seven days.

“I hope you quickly get a swab test done.

“Thank you and apologies from us all.”

The actress did not specify how her family got infected with Covid-19 in her post which received well wishes from friends and followers.

MStar tried reaching out to Rebecca for details but the Jangan Tegur Lagi actress did not respond.

Rebecca and her husband tied the knot in 2011 and the couple has eight children including two who were adopted.

The actress attracted criticism earlier this year from social media users for donning a Black Widow costume, claiming it wasn’t appropriate for tudung-wearers to use a wig.