No pictures will be taken during #BenderaPutih aid drop-off, rapper Altimet assures Malaysians in need

Heart of gold: The hip-hop artiste and a friend will be distributing essential items every Friday. — Picture via Instagram/Altimet

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Malaysians waving the white flag to signal distress need not worry that their photos will be taken, rapper Altimet assures.

The 42-year-old hip-hop artiste has joined the #BenderaPutih movement and will be distributing provisions to households hit hard by the pandemic today.

Altimet, whose real name is Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, told those facing hardship to not be ashamed of asking for help by hanging a white flag outside their homes.

“Don’t be ashamed, we don’t want pictures with anyone.

“We also don’t want others to take our pictures and upload them.

“You are our neighbours, it would be horrendous if we didn’t help our own neighbours” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer-songwriter announced this week that he and a friend will be making rounds at the areas of Ukay Perdana, Bukit Antarabangsa, Lembah Keramat and Gombak to look for white flags.

They will be leaving kitchen essentials at the gate or front door of those requiring aid.

The duo will be distributing supplies every Friday and hope to do so until a single white flag is not in sight.

To maintain the dignity and privacy of distressed families, Altimet made a plea on Instagram asking the public to refrain from taking their photographs.

“This Friday (today) from 2pm to 6pm, we will make our rounds.

“Please do not take our pictures and please do not greet or acknowledge us.

“We will drop off the items and leave straight away, please spread the word,” he wrote.

Those wanting to donate to the cause can do so by making a contribution to the Maybank Account number 5648 7400 6702 (Mineralline Cosmetics) which had been emptied to specifically collect funds for the #BenderaPutih initiative.



