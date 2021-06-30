Actress Bella Astillah defends singer hubby Aliff Aziz after lewd clips of him resurface on Twitter

Bella continues to stand by Aliff despite his repeated controversies. — Picture via Instagram/iamaliffaziz

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — Malaysian actress Bella Astillah has defended her singer husband Aliff Aziz after old videos of him exposing himself went viral on Twitter.

Bella, 27, admitted that the man in the clips was indeed Aliff adding that it was filmed during a time when he had strayed far from the religious path.

The Cinta Belum Tamat Tempoh star claimed that Aliff has changed for the better and that the person who posted the videos was out to tarnish Aliff’s reputation.

“Those videos are very old and they’re from the past. I don’t want to know or look at what happened during (Aliff’s) ignorant phase.

“At the time, I don’t think his heart was in the right place. Right now, he is trying his best to change for the better, bit by bit.

“But there are still people out there who want to bring him down,” Bella told mStar yesterday.

The videos that went viral over the weekend show a man resembling Aliff standing in the bathroom and exposing his genitals to the camera.

The original tweet with the videos has been removed but the clips continue to circulate through private messages on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Aliff has been caught in a scandal as he was previously involved in extramarital affairs with actresses Oktovia Manrose and Afifah Nasir while he was married to Bella.

Bella divorced Aliff in May 2019 as a result but the couple managed to reconcile their marriage during the iddah period.

The 30-year-old also had numerous run-ins with the law while he was living in his home country of Singapore last year and he served a two-week jail sentence for theft and disorderly conduct in September 2020.

Despite his mishaps, Bella has vowed to stand by her husband and support him in becoming a better person.

“For me, the most important thing is my family and I am praying for the best and we won’t stop supporting (Aliff) 100 per cent.”

Bella and Aliff tied the knot back in 2016 and they have a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter together.