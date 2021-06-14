‘American Idol’ star David Archuleta says he is part of LGBTQIA+ community in heartfelt Instagram post

Archuleta hopes to bring comfort to people of faith who may be struggling with their gender or sexual identity. — Picture via Instagram/davidarchie

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — Singer David Archuleta has come out saying he is part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The acronym refers to people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, or other non-heterosexual and non-cisgender identities.

In a heartfelt Instagram post made yesterday, Archuleta wrote that he had struggled with putting a definitive label on his sexuality for a long time.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family, but then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.

“Then I also learned I don’t have too [many] sexual desires and urges as most people,” wrote the Losin’ Sleep singer.

Archuleta added that while he prefers to keep his personal life private, he wanted to speak up and give reassurance to people from religious upbringings who may be facing similar struggles with their gender or sexuality.

The 30-year-old, who was raised as a Mormon in Sandy, Utah, said people shouldn’t have to feel compelled to choose between their sexuality and God.

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith.

“I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realised God made me how I am for a purpose.

“And instead of hating what I have considered wrong, I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality.

“So many other traits of who I am come from how I’ve been created.”

Archuleta also urged people to keep an open mind and be compassionate towards those who have faced discrimination due to their sexuality or gender.

His post has been warmly received by followers and fellow celebrities who have left positive comments commending him for speaking up.

“Love you man, and so proud of who you are,” said singer David Cook, who was in the final two with Archuleta in the American Idol season seven finale.

“I am so proud of you and proud to know you. You are so loved, David,” wrote American Idol season six winner Jordin Sparks.