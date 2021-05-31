Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau sends note to cheer Malaysians up as country prepares to enter third MCO

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, who is married to a Malaysian, sends a positive note to cheer his fans up. — Photo via Douyin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — With less than 24 hours to go before Malaysia is placed under the third movement control order, Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has reached out to Malaysians, sending a positive note to cheer everyone up.

Posted on his official website Andy World Club, Lau urged Malaysians to have patience and to work together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To all friends in Malaysia who will be facing a two-week lockdown, have patience, meditate and work together to fight the epidemic.”

Andy Lau's note for his Malaysian fans. — Screen capture from Andy World Club website

Lau is married to Malaysian, Carol Chu and the couple have a daughter, Hanna.

The National Security Council had on Friday announced that Malaysia would be put under a “total lockdown” from June 1 until 14.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that during the two-week period, only essential economic and service sectors may operate.

Malaysia recorded its highest Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday where 9,020 new cases were reported in one day.