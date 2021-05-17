Preacher Da’i Farhan celebrates Hari Raya by reconciling with first ex-wife

Farhan (right) and his wife Fatin celebrated the end of Ramadan by patching up their marriage. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — Religious preacher Da’i Farhan has reunited with his first ex-wife Fatin Nurul Ain Mat Aris just in time for Hari Raya.

mStar reported that the couple appears to have patched things up with each other according to a series of private Instagram posts made by Fatin last week.

The pictures show the duo and their two children dressed up in matching clothes and exchanging greetings with each other.

Fatin also penned a caption about leaving the past behind and getting a fresh start, alluding to her rocky relationship with Farhan that ended in a talak satu divorce in December 2019.

“Whatever happened has already been written, and there’s nothing good in keeping feelings bottled up.

“May the days to come help us forget past memories. Please pray for our happiness in this world and the hereafter,” wrote Fatin.

She added that she was grateful that her children have reunited with their father after a year of being separated from each other.

Farhan, whose real name is Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad, sparked controversy in 2019 when he divorced a pregnant Fatin shortly after marrying a single mum-of-eight in Mecca.

The couple traded barbs online with Fatin saying she felt “disappointed, angry, and stressed” in a now-deleted Facebook post referring to Farhan’s second marriage.

Fatin’s friend and confidante Ches Al-Maliki also made several Facebook posts accusing Farhan of going behind Fatin’s back and marrying his second wife without her approval.

Farhan refuted the accusations as slander, insisting that Fatin always had an open mind towards polygamy and that she had known about his plans to take on another wife.

The preacher, who rose to fame on the TV3 religious programme Da’i, also lodged a police report against Ches over the inflammatory Facebook posts.

His second marriage to Noorainul Naqim Mohd Rodzi was short-lived, however, with the couple choosing to go their separate ways in April 2020.

Noorainul’s pregnancy at the time also gave Malaysians a sense of deja vu as the circumstances bore an uncanny resemblance to Farhan’s first divorce with Fatin.