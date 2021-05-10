Actresses Nora Danish, Tiz Zaqyah test positive for Covid-19

Nora (left) and Tiz pictured together in March while filming the TV series ‘Covid Oh Covid’. — Picture from Instagram/Nora Danish

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Actresses Nora Danish and Tiz Zaqyah have tested positive for Covid-19 and are asking close contacts to get screened as soon as possible.

Nora took to Instagram to share an apologetic note after she received her test results yesterday.

The 39-year-old underwent screening on Saturday after coming into contact with a category C patient.

She was found to be positive and did not show any symptoms.

“Now I’m in self-quarantine in a room so my kids and husband are safe,” she wrote.

Nora added that she was supposed to be vaccinated at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi yesterday but was advised to self-isolate when she contracted the virus.

The actress is asking those who came into contact with her last week to get tested.

“Anyone who met me between May 4 and May 8, please do your swab test.

“Stay safe and follow the SOP, I am sorry,” she said.

Nora’s husband Mohamed Nedim and her two sons Putra Rayqal and Mohamed Neqayl also took a Covid-19 test but their results came back negative.

While Nora did not experience any symptoms, actress Tiz Zaqyah tested positive on Sunday after having a mild cough and shivers.

“Sensed my body wasn’t acting the same,” Tiz said on Instagram yesterday.

The 32-year-old whose real name is Siti Zaqyah Abdul Razak received a call from Subang Jaya Medical Centre at 8.30am yesterday to inform her that she was infected with Covid-19.

“Advised to quarantine at home for now, pray for me and family,” she said.

Tiz encouraged people to get tested if they are experiencing a fever, flu, sneezing, coughing and headaches.

“Don’t be too certain because some may not show any symptoms at all.

“Just go get yourself tested before the worst happens.

“Stay home, it’s everywhere, no joke,” the actress said.

Tiz and Nora previously worked together on the television drama Covid Oh Covid which captures daily life during lockdown.