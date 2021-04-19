Blackpink’s Jennie deletes Instagram photo after being accused of violating social distancing rules

Blackpink’s Jennie was accused of violating South Korea’s social distancing rules. — Photo via Instagram/ jennierubyjane

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Jennie from popular K-pop girl group Blackpink deleted a photo from her visit to an arboretum in Paju in her Instagram after uproar over her supposedly flouting social distancing rules.

Koreaboo reported that the photo showed seven hands holding an ice cream each which led to accusations that she had violated social distancing rules by participating in a gathering of more than five people.

When she removed the photo and replaced it with another photo of just her hands holding an ice cream, it led to more controversy.

The arboretum clarified that Jennie was indeed there on an official matter.

“Blackpink’s Jennie visited for work.

“She must have taken the photos after wrapping up the job,” a representative of the arboretum was reported as saying.

Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment responded to the matter and confirmed she was at the arboretum for work and not for a social gathering.

A representative of the label told Soompi that Jennie was at the arboretum to film content for a video.