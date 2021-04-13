Malaysian actress and singer Nonny Nadirah says ‘sorry for everything’ after provocative bathtub photo

The ‘Akademi Fantasia’ alumna recently made headlines for posting a bath time photo. —Pictures from Instagram/Nonny Nadirah

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — Actress and singer Nonny Nadirah has publicly apologised on Instagram for all her shortcomings to mark the first day of Ramadan.

The Akademi Fantasia alumna’s latest post comes after her recent decision of removing the hijab and a daring new image that didn’t sit well with conservatives.

“In conjunction with Ramadan, I would like to apologise for all my faults and mistakes, exposed or hidden.

“Pray for the best for me,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

In the post, the Melankolia singer also thanked her family, friends and fans for everything.

“Take the good for it comes from God, whatever that is bad is from me.

The 31-year-old said she will accept comments with an open heart in her apology. — Screengrab from Instagram/Nonny Nadirah

“Each person goes through a different phase to test them.

“Whatever you say I accept with an open heart, I love you guys,” Nonny wrote, before wishing her 594,000 followers a blessed Ramadan.

While the singer, whose real name is Nonny Nadirah Zainuddin, did not address the recent stir she caused on social media, the two Instagram images that made headlines have been removed.

The former reality television contestant shocked fans last month when she abandoned the hijab in favour of a bolder look that consisted of a midriff-baring crop top, fishnet tights and a pair of shorts.

Earlier this month, Nonny was publicly chided by her best friend and fellow Akademi Fantasia alumna Mila Jirin for sharing a bathroom snapshot of her soaking in a tub.