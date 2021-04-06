‘Crazy Rich Asian’ star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo welcome first child

Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo welcomed their first born today. —Photo via Instagram/ henrygolding

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Malaysian actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo welcomed their first child as the Crazy Rich Asian actor shared the happy news in an Instagram post today.

“This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you,” he wrote.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, announced they were expecting a baby in November.

Lo meanwhile wrote that she would be on maternity leave for the time being, noting she would probably be up for midnight breastfeeds and checking in on the baby.

The happy couple received congratulatory messages from local celebrities on the arrival of their new bundle of joy including Yuna and Daphne Iking.

Golding and Lo first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Singapore back in 2011 and he proposed to her four years later on their anniversary in 2015.

A year later, they tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Golding’s hometown in Sarawak.

Golding has credited Lo with keeping him grounded throughout his rise to Hollywood stardom, which kicked off with his debut as the swoon-worthy Nick Young in the 2018 rom-com Crazy Rich Asians.