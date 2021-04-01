Singer Baby Shima lodges police reports after deleted video of her imitating OKU activist resurfaces

Baby Shima has threatened legal action against those spreading the deleted video of her imitating a differently-abled activist. — Picture via Instagram/babyshimaofficial

PETALING JAYA, Apr 1 — Malaysian singer Baby Shima has lodged police reports against two Twitter users who shared a deleted video of her imitating differently-abled activist Zhariff Afandi.

The 28-year-old posted a picture of herself outside the police station in Mutiara Damansara yesterday, adding that she has lodged a third report against an Instagram user for alleged slander.

She also warned individuals who shared the clip on social media to delete it within 48 hours of March 31 or face legal consequences.

“Alhamdulillah, I am done making the reports after three hours of giving my statement to the police,” wrote the singer, whose real name is Nor Ashima Ramli.

In an earlier post, Baby Shima claimed that there were individuals who wanted to destroy her image by reposting the video of her imitating Zhariff, who was born without arms and hands.

The Johor-born singer said she wasn’t aware that Zhariff is differently-abled until 30 minutes after she posted the video on her TikTok last week, at which point she immediately took it down.

“After four days, the video was purposefully reposted with the intention to cause controversy and possibly to further complicate matters.

“I have already made a public apology to Zhariff and he has forgiven me.

“Please reflect on yourself and don’t try to make matters worse,” wrote Baby Shima.

She also wrote in her caption that the message is meant for an unnamed male singer, but did not elaborate on the issue.

Zhariff has urged social media users to give Baby Shima a second chance after she became a target of cyberbullying due to the video.

“No need to further (torment) this poor girl. She’s getting a whole lot of abuse online, which is not cool,” Zhariff wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

Baby Shima also posted an Instagram clip of her calling Zhariff to apologise earlier this week.

She broke down in tears as she said sorry, adding that she felt guilty because of the harsh words she had received regarding the video.