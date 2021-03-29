Malaysian singer Baby Shima slammed for mocking differently-abled activist Zhariff Afandi (VIDEO)

Viewers have come down hard on Baby Shima for turning OKU activist Zhariff Afandi (far left) into a punchline in a TikTok video. — Screengrabs via TikTok/babyshimaofficial

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Mar 29 — Malaysian singer Baby Shima has come under fire for posting a video mocking differently-abled (OKU) activist Zhariff Afandi.

Baby Shima, whose real name is Nor Ashima Ramli, had posted a TikTok video last week showing her reacting to a TV interview with Zhariff, who was born without arms and hands and uses his feet to carry out his daily tasks.

The 28-year-old proceeded to imitate Zhariff’s gestures using her feet while grinning at the camera.

Twitter user @Bubih97 reposted Baby Shima’s video to Twitter on Saturday and criticised the Siapa Sih Kamu singer for “going overboard” with her attempt at comedy.

Aku rasa ni macam berlebihan pulak gurauan. Dia memang oku. Bukan buat-buat. Come on Shima. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cSfyOeG1n9 — Bubih🇲🇾 (@Bubih97) March 26, 2021

“I feel like this joke went overboard. (Zhariff) is really an OKU person, he’s not pretending.

“Come on, Shima,” wrote the user.

Others also chimed in within the thread to call out Baby Shima for turning the OKU community into a punchline for a joke.

“Why do people like this always feel like it’s hilarious to make fun of OKU? It’s not funny at all,” wrote @yanasyairah.

“Shame on her. This is not a joke, it’s disrespectful,” said @FadliShari.

One user was willing to give Baby Shima the benefit of the doubt, saying she may not be aware that Zhariff is differently-abled.

“Maybe she doesn’t know that the person is OKU, we can only assume she had good intentions,” said @amilyaarianna.

Baby Shima has since deleted the offending TikTok clip from her page but has yet to issue a direct response to the controversy.