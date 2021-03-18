Ex-husband of Cantopop queen Faye Wong vows to fight civil suit

Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong’s ex-husband Li Yapeng has vowed to fight on his civil suit despite a Beijing District Court ruling against him. — Picture via Instagram/Faye_fa_ye

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The ex-husband of Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong, Li Yapeng, has vowed to pursue his case despite a Beijing district court ruling against him in a civil suit.

The district court had on Tuesday ordered Li and his older brother to pay 40 million Yuan (RM25.32 million) including interest after finding in favour of Taihe Union Investment Co Ltd.

Taihe Union over a 2018 suit over a contractual dispute.

The 50-year-old’s lawyer said the case was an ordinary commercial dispute and was still in judicial proceedings.

“This judgment is not an effective judgment,” the lawyer told Sina.com adding that they would be appealing against the decision.

The lawyer said during the case’s hearing, the plaintiff had used Li’s identity as a public figure to create news out of context.

“As such, we reserve the right to take further actions.

“We believe this case will eventually have a fair result.”

Li and Wong were married in 2005, divorced in 2013 and share a daughter, Li Yan.