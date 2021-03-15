Controversial rapper Namewee returns to Malaysia, pledges full cooperation with police over Babi (VIDEO)

Controversial rapper Namewee has returned to Malaysia and pledged to cooperate with police. — Photo via Facebook/ Namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Malaysian rapper Namewee has returned home and said he will be surrendering himself to the police after completing his seven days quarantine.

In a Facebook post, Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, said he was taken by Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) police as soon as he passed immigration.

“As I was passing immigration, a red light flashed when I inserted my passport indicating I am a wanted person.

“I was later taken to the airport’s police station where I was kept for two hours.”

Wee said during the two hours, many clamoured to take photos with him and wanted to know when he will be releasing new songs.

“They also asked where they could watch the movie Babi and I told them ‘Welcome to Taiwan’.”

Wee said he had made an appointment with police and would be surrendering himself at Bukit Aman after his seven days quarantine.

On Friday, Wee had posted a video of him ‘apologising’ to Malaysians, saying he would cooperate fully with the police.

“I have no trauma or internal injuries, no mental problems, and no intention to commit suicide.

“Most importantly, I would like to apologise to all Malaysians.”

Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) had in December lodged a police report against the film Babi for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Seniman secretary-general Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah was quoted as saying that based on the video clips that he watched, he personally felt that the film contained elements of racism, despite claims that it was based on a true story.

Babi has received nominations at four international film festivals.

Besides nominations for Best Director and Best Actor in the Toronto International Film Festival, the film was also nominated at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, and the Golden Horse Award.