Observant fans find image to speculate if actress Hannah Delisha got married last year instead of last month (VIDEO)

A year-old photograph gave away clues that actress Hannah Delisha may have gotten married earlier than announced. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Speculation is rife that Singaporean actress Hannah Delisha and her husband Imam Shah may have tied the knot a year ago instead of last month.

It all happened when the Langsuir star’s mother-in-law Mariana Yati shared a series of images taken at the couple’s solemnisation ceremony on February 21.

One snapshot posted on Tuesday became a crucial clue for many where the happy couple was seen with Malaysian actress Eleena Sui who was dressed in a navy blue gown.

But super-sleuth fans felt something was amiss.

Observers discovered an uncanny image dated February 19, 2020 on Eleena’s Instagram account of her in the very same navy blue dress.

The photograph shows Eleena seated alone on a dais identical to the one used in Hannah’s wedding.

She had also indicated she was in Singapore where she was seen in the same outfit taken in her hotel, leading many to raise questions about Hannah’s actual wedding date.

To further complicate matters, fans pointed out that Eleena’s appearance was vastly different now due to the fact she is heavily pregnant with her first child.

Also, Hannah’s wedding took place in Singapore while Eleena is now in Malaysia — given that borders are shut due to Covid-19, fans took to the comments section for answers.

Despite being a year old, Eleena’s Instagram post received more than 1,000 comments.

Perplexed by the incongruity of the timeline, many saw the humour in the story and went to town with their creativity.

“Hi, I come from the future,” one person wrote.

“Time travel much?” asked another.

Super-sleuth fans asked Malaysian actress Eleena Sui if she time travelled to attend Hannah’s wedding last month. — Picture via Instagram

Others also pointed out the lack of social distancing or face masks in the wedding photographs, prompting responses such as, “Have you guys scanned MySejahtera yet?”

“If you come in big groups please social distance,” said one user.

“I’m here after reading articles about this event,” another wrote.

MStar said it contacted Eleena for an explanation but failed to receive a reply.

Hannah, who is of English-Malay parentage has been in the spotlight this week after it was reported that her mother, the 1980s Singaporean singer Noor Ashikin Ahmad did not give her blessing for the marriage.

Hannah’s mum Noor Ashikin previously posted cryptic poems bearing the hashtag #ibutakrestu which translates to “mum doesn’t approve”.

The 24-year-old whose real name is Hannah Adlina Blackburne Birch issued an apology yesterday, saying like most people, she too has personal problems and was sorry that her family affairs are out in public.