Malaysian actress scared and shocked over unsolicited racy photo from male fan

Riena Diana blocked an Instagram user after the user sent a photo deemed explicit by Riena. ― Picture via Facebook/ qamarienadiana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 ― Actress Riena Diana received a suggestive image through her Instagram recently.

Riena, or her real name Nur Qamarina Diana Zulreal told mStar that the photo was that of a person sitting in a bathtub and focusing on the thighs.

What shocked the 24-year-old was the person's profile indicating they were God-fearing.

“Before this, I always heard of other celebrities of receiving such messages but I just ignored it as I never received it.”

“Now it’s my turn to receive such a photo.”

Riena said the person had messaged her several times previously but she had ignored the person.

“Now, the person sent the photo.

“I am scared and shocked as I thought the person had taken a photo showing genitalia,” she said, adding that the person also wrote ‘thank you Allah’ on their Instagram profile.

The Kampung People actress added she has since blocked the person and remarked that the individual could be mentally unsound.

“I do not want to receive such messages again.

“To me, they are akin to be suffering from mental problems.”