Actress Sharifah Sakinah body-shamed, told off for wearing sports bra in post-workout snapshot

The popular fitness influencer clapped back at haters who made a fuss over her gym outfit. — Picture from Instagram/Sharifah Sakinah

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Actress Sharifah Sakinah is no stranger to being criticised for what she wears – and this time, it’s about her gym attire.

In a recent post, the Aku Yang Kau Gelar Isteri star attracted unwanted comments for wearing a pair of black shorts and sports bra after completing a virtual workout session.

One user sarcastically asked the 31-year-old, “As a Muslim woman, show as much skin while you can — is this what you’re trying to convey in this picture?”

Sakinah wasn’t having any of it and the comedienne replied, “As men, when you lower your gaze, you raise your status.”

When another user alluded to the act of masturbation, the actress told the user to visit a porn site instead.

“It’s 2021, go to Pornhub,” replied the actress, whose real name is Sharifah Nurul Sakinah Syed Abu Bakar Al-Khaired.

Other users told the celebrity influencer to cover up her aurat, asking her to repent and abide by religious customs to avoid tarnishing her family’s honour.

The mum of one was also body-shamed by a male Instagram user who called the actress “flat-chested”.

“You’re already a piece of plywood but still want to show off,” the user said.

“Stop body shaming,” Sakinah replied.

Following the negative comments, some fans defended the actress, requesting haters to stop following her if her pictures and lifestyle bothered them.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover, everyone has their own sins,” said one fan.