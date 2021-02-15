Outspoken model Alicia Amin weds doctor in intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)

The former Asia’s Next Top Model contestant and her husband Farzan Iqbal tied the knot at a mosque in Damansara Heights yesterday. — Picture from Instagram/Alicia Amin

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — Model and actress Alicia Amin, 26 tied the knot with doctor Farzan Iqbal at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque in Damansara Heights on Valentine’s Day yesterday.

The former Asia’s Next Top Model contestant whose real name is Raja Alicia Raja Amin and her 27-year-old beau were pronounced husband and wife in one go or sekali lafaz.

The Malay-German beauty wore a dress created by Malaysian fashion designer Alia Bastamam and engaged the services of renowned makeup artist Khir Khalid for a subtle, glowy look.

“Hard Valentine’s gift to top, Farzan,” the blushing bride wrote on Instagram.

Fans and friends flooded the model’s social media platforms to congratulate the happy couple, including the likes of Nadia Brian, Wak Doyok, Alvin Chong, Baki Zainal and Diana Danielle.

Following the solemnisation ceremony at the mosque, the bride also shared a short clip of her first dance with her husband which has received more than 250,000 views.

In a separate Insta Story post, Alicia and Farzan thanked fans and followers for their well wishes.

“Thank you so much for all of the wishes, we really appreciate it.

“Despite having only a small ceremony at home, we are super, super tired,” Alicia said.

Alicia’s father Dr Raja Amin Raja Mokhtar served as the wali or male relative who can give away a bride in Muslim marriages.

The intimate affair was attended by six family members due to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. — Pictures from Instagram/Alicia Amin

According to reports, details of the wang hantaran and mas kahwin (dowry) were kept private.

Due to the ongoing movement control order, the solemnisation ceremony was an intimate affair that was attended by six family members.

Alicia, who started modelling when she was 15, made headlines when she went topless on a Terengganu beach in 2018.

In 2019, she riled up the online “moral police” by sharing a snapshot of her draped in a towel, strategically covering only the necessary.