Blackpink’s Rosé to drop first solo album this March

Blackpink's Rosé is expected to drop her highly awaited solo album this coming March. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Blackpink’s Rosé is expected to debut her first solo album this March.

A report by Korean media outlet, Sports Chosun confirmed the news.

Previously, the sensational K-pop group’s label, YG Entertainment has revealed that Rosé had finished filming her solo music video, with it being amongst the most expensive ones yet.

Rosé who is celebrating her 25th birthday today, had previously given fans a sneak preview of her song titled Gone which she performed during the Blackpink’s online concert, The Show, last month.

The song will also be included in her upcoming solo album.

ROSÉ - COMING SOON TEASER



Get a first preview of #ROSÉ's solo project at 2021 #BLACKPINK: THE SHOW!

🎬https://t.co/8ZFxXdUIam — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) January 25, 2021

Aside from Rose’, YG Entertainment had also announced at the end of last year that the group’s rapper, Lisa will also be debuting her solo album as well.

The ‘Lovesick Girls’ made history as they were the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos that have hit the one billion views mark on YouTube.

Blackpink is also currently the most subscribed music group on YouTube with subscribers accumulating to 57 millions.