It’s okay not to be okay: Malaysian singer Abigail, tackles social norms and stereotypes in single debut ‘Status Quo’ (VIDEO)

Rocketfuel Entertainment’s newest artist, Abigail, debuts with ‘Status Quo’.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The debut single from singer Abigail titled Status Quo has an underlying message the 21-year-old would like to share.

Touching on social norms and stereotypes is the topic highlighted by the latest addition to the Rocketfuel Entertainment label.

“It’s about the idea of running away or escaping reality because of the stereotypes forced upon us by society, but we often find ourselves getting let-down by the people whom we think we could trust in our lives, because life as we all know sometimes, is no fairytale,” Abigail said.

The singer from Kuala Lumpur said that she is setting up her own self-image through Status Quo and wants her musical career based on conversations on mental health issues.

“I want to be able to tell the world that ‘it’s okay to not be okay’, and for society to conform and understand the concept of this matter.”

The newcomer who defines her music as sad-crazy-pop, however said she aims to branch out to different genres to progress her music over time.

Musically, Abigail said that her biggest influence was her own mother who is also a singer and music and performances she has been exposed to since she was a little girl.

Status Quo is not only written by Abigail, but she also shares composing credits with music producers, MFMF.

The song is now available on various music-streaming platforms including Apple Music, Joox and Spotify.