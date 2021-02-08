Singer Daiyan Trisha brings parents to tears by buying them Mercedes-Benz for wedding anniversary (VIDEO)

Daiyan surprised her parents with the luxury car to celebrate their wedding anniversary. — Screengrab from YouTube/Daiyan Trisha

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Malaysian musician Daiyan Trisha brought happy tears to her parents’ eyes after she bought them a Mercedes-Benz car as a belated wedding anniversary gift.

The I Wanna See Ya singer posted Instagram photos of herself posing with the present and said that buying a car for her parents has been a goal of hers for some years now.

“Alhamdulillah, despite Covid-19, Allah blessed me in abundance last year, so I thought why should I postpone this if it’s for my parents.

“If anything, now is the perfect time to make them feel good and fill their days with joy.

“We’ll never know what tomorrow is gonna bring as we live in days of uncertainty,” wrote Daiyan.

The 27-year-old ended her caption with a reminder to “hug your parents, show them you love them, and do everything you can to repay them back.”

“It will never be enough but at least we can try,” said Daiyan.

The singer-songwriter from Bangi, Selangor also documented the process of buying the car on a video posted to her YouTube channel yesterday.

She filmed her parents’ reactions as she presented them with the key to their new ride at her family home.

Daiyan’s mum was overcome with emotion and shed tears after seeing the Mercedes-Benz parked outside the front door.

“Thank you so much, my children. I really didn’t expect this kind of present from you guys,” said Daiyan’s mum in the video.

Viewers lauded Daiyan’s filial gesture and said they hoped to buy similar gifts for their parents as well.

“Congratulations! Hopefully one day I surprise my parents with cars too,” said YouTube commenter Michalle Justine.

“This is one of my dreams too, to give my parents a car to surprise them. We’re proud of you,” said another YouTube user named Ody Bryan.