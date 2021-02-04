Covid-19: Fans ask singer-actress Adibah Noor to teach English on YouTube after she laments about lack of work

The multi-hyphenate was teaching English before fame found her. – Picture from Instagram/Adibah Noor

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 ― Singer and actress Adibah Noor has always been vocal about the impact of the movement control order (MCO) on the livelihoods of those in showbusiness.

With the MCO extended until February 18, the Talentime star took to Twitter once again to express her anxieties about the lack of projects.

“Allah, I don’t know if I can get through this,” she wrote on Tuesday.

“I need work.”

Allah..

i

dont

know

if

i

can

get

through

this..



i

need

work... — ADIBAH NOOR 🇲🇾😼 (@adibahnoor) February 2, 2021

The tweet received 7,700 likes and was retweeted 2,500 times at the time of writing.

Perhaps most touching was the fact fans jumped in with ideas for Adibah to make a living during these challenging times.

Many encouraged the talented emcee, voiceover and advertisement talent to put her former profession as an English teacher to good use by creating engaging content on YouTube.

The 50-year-old Sepet star is known for her comedic grammar lessons on Twitter that have been amusing followers for years.

“Sis, I suggest you be a YouTuber, create content in English like a word a day, mind your grammar, for example,” @sein_hamid wrote.

“That would be excellent, you have one follower here waiting, the way you teach is so cool, easy to understand and remember,” @Amelia49458387 replied.

Just suggesting: online tuition class for school kids, per video session.



All the best! — der Hafız 🇲🇾 (@HafizVonPJ) February 2, 2021

Betul, since Akak good at English, better this way. Insya Allah will help — F (@firdzu) February 2, 2021

h

Back to teaching maybe?



Most would recommend singing class. I'd say English, sebab ramai pelajar dah tercicir. Some parents who cam still afford might be open for an extra bit of English edukesyen.. — Ahmad T (@AhmadTongkeng) February 2, 2021

Agree. Maybe boleh buat online tuisyen — Deng (@nurudin__) February 2, 2021

On top of kind messages to lift the actress’s spirits, Adibah’s fans also suggested that she should sing song covers.

The accomplished singer who is known for her beautiful voice won three awards at the 2006 Anugerah Juara Lagu for the song Terlalu Istimewa, written to honour a 12-year-old rape victim.

In July 2020, Adibah revealed she had to sell her house and pawn her jewellery to make ends meet.

The actress also frequently uses her social media platforms to promote and support small businesses.