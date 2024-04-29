KAJANG, April 29 — Police busted a drug processing laboratory and storage room, belonging to a husband and wife, in three separate raids, conducted simultaneously in the Klang Valley on Friday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police arrested 13 members of the syndicate in the raids, who were believed to be active since last year, and seized various types of drugs, worth RM1.48 million.

He said that all the suspects were locals, including five women, aged 21 to 51.

“The two main masterminds of this syndicate are the man, who is the coordinator of the drug distribution and processing system, while his wife manages all house and vehicle rentals.

“This syndicate catered for other drug dealers around the Klang Valley, and they only distribute to those they know, by using courier services,” he said, at a press conference at the Kajang district police headquarters, here today.

Khaw said that in the first raid, NCID checked a Honda City car driven by a 25-year-old man, and found heroin weighing 2,441 kilogrammes (kg), along the Cheras-Kajang Expressway.

He added that the second raid was conducted at a terraced house in Semenyih, Selangor, and the police found 16 plastic packages containing heroin, weighing 7.31kg.

“Also seized was a transparent plastic package containing chemicals, believed to be drugs, weighing 4.583kg, eight glass bottles of chemicals containing drugs weighing 13.64kg, as well as various equipment to process drugs.

“A follow-up raid at a luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur found various types of drugs such as syabu weighing 26.25kg, heroin (55.33kg), and 4,208kg of ganja,” he said.

The case was investigated according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and all the suspects were remanded for six days, from Saturday until May 3.

He said that the NCID will continue the investigation to trace the remnants of the syndicate network, believed to be still at large, and the public is asked to channel information related to drug trafficking activities through the NCID hotline at 012-208 7222.

“Action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Property Forfeiture) Act 1988, where our side seized various assets of the syndicate with an estimated RM1.08 million value, consisting of nine cars, a lorry, three motorcycles, RM213,000 in cash and 26 pieces of jewellery,” he said. — Bernama