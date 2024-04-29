KUALA LUMPUR April 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former civil servant on suspicion of defrauding a state government agency, resulting in the fragmentation of Malay Reserve Land covering an area of approximately 649.2 hectares.

MACC sources revealed that the male suspect, aged around 60, is also suspected of deception by falsely claiming that the land was not Malay Reserve Land.

Without specifying when and where the suspect was apprehended, the source stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect allegedly committed the offence in 2012 while still a civil servant.

“It is understood that all the affected land has been divided and sold to non-Malays,” the source told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, MACC’s senior director of Investigations, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the arrest and stated that the case was investigated under Section 418 of the Penal Code (Act 574).

He added that the suspect will be charged in the Ipoh Sessions Court tomorrow. — Bernama

