JOHOR BARU, April 30 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was today granted a one-day remand order by the Magistrate’s Court here to hold two Johor water utility company senior managers in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The remand order against the two male suspects, aged 36 and 40, was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Nurzihan Abdul Rehman.

The accused were represented by Adzly Ab Manas from Messrs Adzly & Co and Amarpreet Singh Rajwinder Singh from Messrs Amarpreet & Co.

Their remand ends later today where both suspects will be released.

This follows the arrest of the two suspects in Selangor yesterday for allegedly receiving kickbacks related to the water utility company in Johor.

Earlier, it was reported that the two were arrested at the Selangor MACC office in Section 16, Shah Alam at 2pm yesterday.

According to MACC sources, investigators initiated the probe that led to the arrests based on several complaints received since last year.

Based on an earlier report, the suspects had allegedly received bribes from owners of two outsourcing contractor firms in return to secure servicing and supply works from the water supply company.

In addition, the suspects were also allegedly involved in presenting a fake document in relation to a donation application for a programme amounting to RM3.3 million that was not fully implemented.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting or receiving bribes and Section 18 of the same Act for providing false documents with the intention to deceive.