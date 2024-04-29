HULU SELANGOR, April 29 — National DAP publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching said a video uploaded on all her social media platforms on April 26 was maliciously edited and circulated with ill intent.

She said the video pertained to a fake account created in the name of Pang Sock Tao, the candidate representing the unity government in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election.

Teo clarified that the video was an interview she had conducted with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), but it had been edited out of context.

“As a result, a police report has been filed today by my media officer against individuals who have disseminated screenshots or edited versions of the video on any platform, clearly with malicious intent and constituting a vile defamation against DAP and the Perpaduan (Unity) candidate in this by-election,” she said in a Facebook post.

The deputy communications minister said elections should not be exploited as a means to spread slander intended to sow discord among the diverse communities of race and religion.

“As shown in the full video, I urge the public to verify any text, image or video content received from unofficial accounts or pages before sharing, as it may potentially be fake news or slander,” she added.

Last Thursday, Teo reportedly said that DAP had requested Meta to shut down the fake account of the unity government candidate for the KKB by-election, alleged to have been created by certain parties. — Bernama

