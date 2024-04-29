KOTA BARU, April 29 — The Kelantan police had to resort to firing several shots at a luxury car ferrying drugs that attempted to flee during Ops Tapis Bersepadu in Ketereh here last Saturday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the shots were fired to control the situation after the driver of a black Volkswagen Scirocco acted aggressively and tried to ram a police personnel on duty, adding that the 31-year-old man was arrested at 4.15pm at a house in Taman Wadi Iman here after failing to escape.

“Inspections of the car revealed a bag filled with 2,400 yaba pills, 9.25 gram (g) of heroin,” he said at a media conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here today, adding that the man’s arrest also led to the discovery of 2,000 yaba pills in a grey Proton Persona in front of the suspect’s house.

Both vehicles were seized, along with 4,400 yaba pills, and the seizures were estimated to total RM175,635. — Bernama

