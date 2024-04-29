NARATHIWAT, April 29 — All routes along the Malaysia-Thailand border area in the districts of Tak Bai, Sungai Golok, and Weng have been temporarily closed following a bomb explosion and shooting incident that injured four police officers.

Chief of Police for Sungai Golok District, Pol. Col. Jadsadavit Inprapan, stated that the road to Sungai Golok from Tak Bai district has been closed for inspection after a bomb disposal squad found scattered nails on the highway.

“The police believe that some of the attackers have fled to Malaysia via the river route while others are hiding in nearby areas,” he told reporters after visiting the scene today.

According to him, the incident occurred at 12.05am, with four officers injured while on duty near Sungai Golok town after the vehicle they were in suddenly exploded.

Advertisement

He said that initial police investigations also found three inactive bombs, 50 bullet casings, and scattered nails near the scene.

However, Jadsadavit stated that so far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, when contacted, confirmed that no Malaysians were injured in the incident thus far. — Bernama

Advertisement