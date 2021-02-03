Indonesian actress Nikita Mirzani to distribute free condoms nationwide to prevent Covid-19 baby boom

The mum of three says unplanned pregnancies can have long-term impacts on families. — Picture from Instagram/Nikita Mirzani

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Indonesian actress Nikita Mirzani has plans to give out free condoms to communities across her country to prevent unwanted pregnancies during Covid-19.

Detik.com reported that the 34-year-old celebrity was concerned about early prevention as Indonesia recently entered the Large-Scale Social Restriction (PSBB) phase.

“PSBB can cause a rise in pregnancies in Indonesia due to couples spending a lot of time together at home.

“So to reduce pregnancy rates, I’m planning to donate free condoms to prevent mothers from getting pregnant,” she told the Indonesian news site.

The mum of three said the contribution would help curb skyrocketing birth rates in the country.

Nikita added that the rise in pregnancies increased the responsibilities of a family and had long term impacts, especially during the pandemic.

“The issue is this, if a couple spends a lot of time together at home, it definitely can lead to a pregnancy.

“But if you are pregnant and can’t seek treatment, what can you do?

“My thoughts are to prevent this and I don’t care if my intentions of handing out condoms for free will cause a sensation because I’m looking at this from a positive angle,” she said.

Nikita added that the initiative will only have a beneficial impact.

Despite her controversial image, the Take Me Out Indonesia reality television star has been actively helping and contributing to communities during the pandemic.

Among Nikita’s efforts that earned praise from her fellow Indonesians include distributing a truckload of Vitamin C to health workers and patients at Wisma Atlet in Jakarta.

In May 2020, The Jakarta Post reported that there was a growing number of Indonesians who have no access to condoms and other forms of birth control during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the fourth-most populous country could see a baby boom, especially among women from low-income families who rely on free contraception from Indonesia’s National Population and Family Planning Board.