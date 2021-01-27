Malaysian actress Zarina Anjoulie divorces after six months of marriage, says she remarried too soon

Malaysian actress Zarina Anjoulie supposedly divorced after six months of marriage. ― Picture via Instagram/Zarina Anjoulie

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Local actress and entrepreneur, Zarina Anjoulie is purportedly divorced after six months of marriage.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 33-year-old said that she and her husband, Eilyas Azhar have gone their separate ways.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m divorced, best day of my life.”

“Alhamdulillah, thank you Yas (Eilyas),” she said in the post.

After receiving much attention from the public about her marriage, Zarina later uploaded a few stories on her Instagram clarifying the matter.

A screenshot from Zarina's Instagram story. ― Screenshot via Instagram/Zarina Anjoulie

According to her Instagram Story, Zarina said that nothing untoward had happened between her and Eilyas adding that she did not want to do anything to disgrace her now ex-husband.

She also admitted that she made a mistake of getting married too soon due to the pressure that she was getting at the time.

She claimed that among those who pressured her into getting married was from religious reality show ‘Pencetus Ummah’ (PU) preachers.

“I think I’ve got married too soon because people are pressuring me. A lot of people kept telling me to get married quickly, even all the PU were pressuring me.”

“Next time don’t bother listening to what people are saying, what the PU are saying. You do what you want, what’s best for you, understand, don’t get married because others are pressuring you to.”

“So, that was my mistake,” Zarina said in the story.

Zarina posted another video on her Instagram saying that both of them were “no longer on the same page anymore”.

She also said that what happened was a mutual decision and she wanted to focus more on her family, work and her son.

In May last year, it was reported that Zarina and her ex-husband came under fire after posting a few intimate videos with Eilyas, who was still her boyfriend at that time.

The video caught the attention of religious preacher, PU Syed who criticised the couple’s action.

In July last year, Zarina and Eilyas married.