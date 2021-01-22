Despite Covid-19 pandemic, HK actor Simon Yam sells office block for RM12m

Lara Croft actor Simon Yam has made a whopping RM12.9 million from the sale of an office block in Hong Kong. — Picture from Instagram/simonyamofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Covid-19 pandemic has not affected Hong Kong actor Simon Yam’s investments.

He recently made a cool 20.62 million yuan (RM12,881,924) from the sale of an office block at Ki Lung Street in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong portal hk01.com reported that Yam bought the property 11 years ago.

According to the land registry, the property was sold last month at 35 million yuan via Yam’s company Karway Investments Limited.

“The company bought the property in 2010 at 14.38 million yuan.”

“With a built-up of 106.8385 sq metres, the block is currently being rented by a restaurant,” the portal reported.

The portal added that the 65-year-old Yam had invested in properties for many years.

Besides Hong Kong, he has properties in Hong Kong, Europe and the United States.

Yam told the media in 2018 that he would enter the property market when its price was at its lowest and he had confidence in Hong Kong’s property market.