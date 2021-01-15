Fans of Hong Kong actress May Chan express concerns over her eating habits (VIDEO)

Fans of Hong Kong actress May Chan have expressed their concerns over her eating habits. — Photo via Facebook/ SiuPoChanKaKai

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Fans of Hong Kong actress May Chan have expressed their concerns over her eating habits that led to her weight ballooning to 104kg.

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily reported that Chan, 35, would do livestreams every night to promote food or trying out a variety of food that she had been made spokesman of.

A fan brought up the time when Chan was sent to hospital for treatment recently after she fainted and doctors had also advised her to control her eating habits.

Chan had adamantly refused to reduce her weight.

She had been admitted into hospital twice but each time when discharged, she would vow to continue enjoying life.

Chan, who goes by her nickname Siu Po, which means “small treasure” or “precious” in Chinese, has a plus-size physique and is often cast in comedic roles as a gluttonous girl or the girl trying to get a guy.

She first gained recognition playing the role of Mo Siu-man in TVB’s 2013 drama Inbound Troubles.