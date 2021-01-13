Fans rejoice after actress Hannah Delisha removes revealing Instagram photos following her decision to wear hijab

Singapore-born actress, Hannah Delisha has deleted most of her revealing photos on her Instagram following her decision to wear Hijab. ― Picture via Instagram/Hannah Delisha

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Singapore-born actress Hannah Delisha is embracing her new self by deleting almost all of her revealing photos on Instagram following her decision to wear the hijab.

In one of her recent posts, her fans were quick to reveal that the actress had deleted around 800 of her previous Instagram photos that were deemed revealing.

This is after user _yanistay advised the actress in the comment section to delete her non-hijab photos as her ‘aurat’ can still be seen by non-mahram men.

However, user hannahdelishas_loverss replied to the comment saying that Hannah had deleted almost all of her freehair photos and asked other fans to give the actress time to delete all of her past photos.

“Hannah has deleted a lot of her freehair photos.”

“From a 1,000 plus posts now it's only 200 plus.”

“Give her time to delete all of the other photos and by the way, thank you for your advice,” hannahdelishas_loverss commented.

Besides that, another user commented that the reason Hannah had not deleted some of her non-hijab photos was because she was still under contract with a certain company and it was the same with other local artistes as well.

Hannah Delisha’s post has garnered over 200,000 likes with over 1,000 comments from fans congratulating her on embracing her new self.

It has been almost five months since Hannah Delisha or her real name Hannah Adlina Blackburne Birch made the decision to wear the hijab.

This is after the Langsuir actress has posted her first photo wearing the hijab last September on her Instagram which garnered over 300,000 likes.