Now-famous Rizman Ruzaini shoulder-baring gown previously worn by YouTube cooking personality S. Pavithra before actress Natasha Hudson

Model Natasha Hudson (left) and YouTube cooking sensation S. Pavithra in the much-discussed Rizman Ruzaini creation. — Picture via Instagram/Natasha Hudson, Pepatung

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — Malaysian designer duo Rizman Ruzaini revealed that the white shoulder-baring gown that made headlines last week was previously worn by the YouTube cooking personality S. Pavithra.

The one half of the YouTube channel Sugu Pavithra was spotted in the dress for a photoshoot with fashion magazine Pepatung during last year’s movement control order (MCO).

In an Instagram post yesterday, Rizman Ruzaini said the magazine also brought a stylist to the photoshoot, adding that Pavithra found the outfit to be too exposed.

“Unfortunately, this dress was a bit too revealing for Pavithra (a bared one shoulder drape sleeve using thin see-through tulle fabric) which does not conform with Pavithra’s personal liking.

“She later personally requested that her shoulder be covered up properly,” the post read.

While the post didn’t mention names, the designers appeared to be referring to last week’s kerfuffle involving the Malay-Australian model Natasha Hudson who was lambasted for wearing the dress at a Crystal C White product launch.

Many, including the dress’s designers said it was inappropriate for a hijabi to be seen in the outfit.

Rizman Nordin, who runs the fashion label with Wan Ruzaini Wan Jamil, expressed his disappointment to see a Muslim woman in his creation as the dress was made for ‘free-hair’ women.

The designer also said Hudson had tarnished the brand’s reputation.

Following the controversy, organisers of the beauty launch stood by Hudson, who is their ambassador, adding that Rizman Ruzaini should not speak ill of their customers.

Hudson, who explained she was merely adhering to instructions and the event’s theme has asked the designer duo to apologise for their statements, mStar reported.

The designer duo praised Pavithra for wearing their creation with ‘such regal, elegance and class’ despite finding the dress too revealing for her taste. — Picture via Instagram/Rizman Ruzaini

The model said Rizman Ruzaini made those comments because she was not an A-grade celebrity who would typically wear their designs.

Using Pavithra’s photoshoot as an example, the designers responded: “The stylist respected her request and styled it accordingly which is definitely approved in Rizman Ruzaini’s book as it still stayed true to the design of the dress and not utterly changed it.”

“Though Pavithra is not deemed as an A-list celebrity, we are still happy to work with her and are proud to have someone wear our design with such regal, elegance and class.”

According to Rizman Ruzaini, that was the last time the dress was loaned out for promotional use before it went on sale.

Pavithra shot to fame with her home cooking videos on YouTube that attracted more than 770,000 subscribers during the MCO but fizzled out quickly following a domestic dispute.