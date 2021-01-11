K-pop group GOT7’s fate hangs in balance after group cuts ties with label JYP Entertainment

GOT7 will be paving their way as solo artistes for the time being. — Picture via Instagram/got7.with.igot7

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — Popular K-pop boyband GOT7 won’t be promoting as a group anytime soon after the members decided not to renew their contracts with agency JYP Entertainment.

Korean celebrity news agency Dispatch reported that GOT7’s last activity together took place at the 35th Golden Disc Awards over the weekend.

An industry source told Dispatch that while the group intends to stick together, they disagreed on their choice of agency and eventually decided to part ways with their original label.

“The GOT7 members are very close. They agreed on staying together, but they disagreed on the choice of their agency.

“After multiple discussions with (JYP Entertainment), they decided to part ways,” said the source, based on translations by Soompi.

GOT7 consists of Korean members JB, Jinyoung, Youngjae, and Yugyeom, Thai member BamBam, Hong Kong-born Jackson, and Taiwanese-American Mark.

They debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 with the hip-hop-inspired single Girls Girls Girls and won over international fans with their multicultural and multilingual appeal.

Each GOT7 member will be focusing on their solo activities but they reassured fans that they won’t be disbanding. — Picture via Instagram/got7.with.igot7

According to Dispatch, all GOT7 members except Mark are in talks to sign with different agencies to support their solo endeavours in Korea as well as their international promotions.

Mark will be returning to his hometown in Los Angeles, California to spend time with his family and he reportedly plans to start a YouTube channel.

Fans of the group, known as Ahgases (or “little birds” in English), were worried that the group would disband following news of their departure from JYP Entertainment.

Mark then posted a heartfelt message on Twitter to reassure them that “nothing is coming to an end.”

“The past seven years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning.

“The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end,” wrote Mark.

He also included the hashtag #GOT7FOREVER and a cheerful group selfie in his post.

The other members also shared the same photo and hashtag on their Instagram pages in a show of support for each other and their fans.

A source close to GOT7 told Dispatch that the members have agreed to make time when the group is ready to reunite.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment said they will release a full statement once the status of GOT7’s contract renewal is confirmed.

The label is best known for launching the careers of notable K-pop idols including solo artiste Rain, boyband 2PM, and girl group Twice.