AJL35 contestants required to sign legal agreement to avoid repeat of last year’s controversial performances (VIDEO)

Performances by Drama Band and Aina Abdul raised eyebrows for the wrong reasons at last year’s competition. — Pictures via Twitter/YBZharif and aca_pyka

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — Anugerah Juara Lagu 35 (AJL35) contestants will be made to sign legal agreements to avoid a repeat of last year’s scandalous performances in the competition.

The competition’s executive producer Nurhul Huda Khalid said that the preventive measure was taken to ensure contestants “follow the rules”.

“For this year’s event, we have decided to take precautionary measures where all 12 finalists will be asked to sign legal agreements which provide guidelines for their performances later on,” she told mStar.

“The document was drawn up to ensure each singer knows exactly what they can and cannot do during their performances on that night.”

Nurhul said that among the elements that aren’t allowed to be displayed during the performances include sexy or provocative clothing, the portrayal of political issues or any forms of violence.

Singer Aina Abdul was condemned for her ‘suicidal’ and ‘bloody’ performance at last year’s AJL34. — Picture via Twitter/aca_pyka

She also said that contestants will be made to put on their full performances to the production crew during dress rehearsals, with no “surprises” allowed for the live show.

“Last year, we had no idea that there would be any surprise elements or gimmicks included in the performances.

“Contestants did not reveal those parts during the full dress rehearsal.

“So this year, all finalists will have to show us everything during the rehearsals to avoid controversies like what happened at last year’s competition.”

Last year, the 34th edition of TV3’s annual song competition had everyone talking, as multiple contestants raised eyebrows with their controversial performances.

Malaysian rock group Drama Band was criticised for their performance as they parodied some of the most talked-about scandals from 2019, most notably by dressing up as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in clown makeup.

Can I Advise You Something? The Most Rebellious Live Performance On Malaysia Tv Show By #dramaband #ajl34 🤡🤡🤡 #najibandrosmah #kitasemuapenghasut pic.twitter.com/hvdh5ARhXG — Lone X Wolves (@lonexwolves_) February 9, 2020

The group even poked fun at the wild love lives of local celebrity preachers, as well as mocking former Dewi Remaja winner Haneesya Hanee for being stripped of her crown and actor Haqiem Rusli who was previously accused of capitalising on mental health issues to market his new single.

Singer Aina Abdul also received heavy criticism for her bloody performance of Sumpah, as she was accused of depicting suicide as she “stabbed” herself in the chest and drenched her white dress in “blood”.

This year’s AJL35 is set to be hosted by local celebrities Awal Ashaari, Sherry Alhadad and Haziq Hussni.

Among the 12 finalists of this year’s competition include Aina Abdul, Aishah, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Hael Husaini, Ernie Zakri, Floor 88, Nabila Razali and Zizi Kirana

AJL35 is set to take place on February 7 at the MBSA Auditorium in Shah Alam and will be broadcast live on TV3 at 9pm.