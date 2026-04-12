LONDON, April 12 — Paddington Bear is in the running for pawfuls of Olivier Awards at Britain’s top theatre honours today, where a stage adaptation of the beloved children’s books along with fellow musical Into The Woods lead the nominations.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Snow White leading actor Rachel Zegler are among the famous names in the running for an Olivier Award for their performances in London stage productions.

Paddington: The Musical, based on author Michael Bond’s books and the 2014 film adaptation, brings to life the marmalade sandwich-loving bear, a refugee from Peru who is named after the London train station where he is found. The show, with music and lyrics by musician Tom Fletcher, has 11 nominations, including for the two actors who together portray the title character.

Into the Woods, a new production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical featuring Brothers Grimm characters, also has 11 nominations at the awards, which this year celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Blanchett is up for best actress for her performance in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, competing against the likes of Rosamund Pike for legal drama Inter Alia and Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. The latter’s co-stars, Cranston and Paapa Essiedu, who plays Professor Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter television series, are also nominated for best actor and best supporting actor respectively.

Hiddleston is in the running for best actor for Much Ado About Nothing. Zegler is nominated for best actress in a musical for her portrayal of Argentine first lady Eva Peron in Evita, which saw her performing the show’s big number Don’t Cry For Me Argentina ‘live’ from a balcony outside the theatre.

Named after actor Laurence Olivier and first handed out in 1976, the awards are Britain’s most prestigious theatrical honours. Today’s ceremony, held at the Royal Albert Hall, will see veteran stage actor Elaine Paige receive a special award in recognition of her “extraordinary career” which “has made a defining contribution to musical theatre”.

“As we celebrate 50 years of the Olivier Awards, it is especially fitting to honour a performer whose artistry, dedication and generosity have inspired generations of audiences and artists alike,” Kash Bennett, president of the Society of London Theatre, said in a statement. — Reuters