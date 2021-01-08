Malaysian singer-actress Marsha Milan’s ‘pregnancy’ turns out to be food baby

Marsha said her belly was just the result of a good meal and not a pregnancy. — Picture via Instagram/marshamilan

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Malaysian singer and actress Marsha Milan Londoh had social media users doing a double-take after she shared a photo of herself cradling her rounded belly.

At first glance, the former Akademi Fantasia contestant appeared to be pregnant but she quickly explained she just had a “food baby.”

“Alhamdulillah, full of two plates of takeaway rice. That’s it, no need to ask if I’m pregnant.

“The answer is NO,” Marsha wrote.

She also posted a photo taken from the side to prove that she doesn’t have a bun in the oven.

Social media users were greatly amused by the 35-year-old’s antics and sent several positive comments her way.

“I was just about to say congratulations,” wrote one user.

“Your tummy is so adorable,” said another.

Others also sent her well wishes and prayers for her to have a child soon.

“May Allah bless you with a baby quickly, a healthy baby perfect in every way and good like its mother,” wrote a user.

This isn’t the first time that fans have been misled by Marsha’s “food baby” bump.

Her followers initially thought she was expecting after she shared a photo of her with a suspiciously rounded belly at singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s birthday party in January last year.

Marsha later told Harian Metro that she had merely indulged in a little too much food during the event.

“When I see my followers’ comments, I can only laugh.

“I crack up thinking about the amount of food I ate until I ended up looking so bloated,” said Marsha.

She tied the knot with her husband Mohamed Shaiful Nizam in 2015 and the pair have yet to welcome a baby into the family.