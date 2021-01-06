‘What’s wrong with my dress?’: Malaysian model Natasha Hudson slammed for off-shoulder outfit at beauty product launch

The 38-year-old said social media users need to be mature when expressing opinions online. — Pictures via Instagram/Natasha Hudson

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Malaysian actress, model and host Natasha Hudson came under fire recently for wearing an off-shoulder outfit that social media users disapproved of.

And the 38-year-old Malay-Australian beauty isn’t having any of it.

After all, the dress only appears to be shoulder-baring, thanks to a sheer layer of skin-coloured fabric designed by Rizman Ruzaini.

Hudson told Kosmo! Online that social media users need to be mature when expressing opinions online.

“I must say, people will never stop talking about those of us in showbusiness.

“I merely followed what the organisers suggested but I wouldn’t dare wear an outfit that exposes my shoulder.

“The exposed part is lined with fabric,” she said.

Hudson was attending the launch of the beauty product Crystal C White yesterday which she and Keith Foo are ambassadors of.

She also told Astro Gempak, “What’s wrong with this outfit? There’s fabric, don’t be fooled by the colour — it’s actually covered”.

The Chermin actress added that she knows her limits as a Muslim woman and has no issues about being criticised online.

“There was a team of stylists at the event — there’s a theme and they know what to do.

“This isn’t a mamak stall launch, this is a beauty launch but people can say what they want,” Hudson said.

The Ipoh-born celebrity took to Instagram Stories to share moments from the launch which led social media users to slam her attire of the day.

On top of the dress’s exposed shoulder look, the outfit’s bottom slit that bared the actress’s calves did not sit well with some Instagram users.

The mum of three’s public appearance was a big deal for many fans and observers following her shocking divorce to her fourth husband Noor Nashriq Sekarnor in October 2019.

Natasha and Noor Nashriq were married on December 7, 2018, two months after divorcing her third husband Carleed Khaza after six years of marriage.

Natasha and Carleed share two daughters Naeema Kalila and Faatimah.

She also has a daughter, Neesa Helena, with Datuk Shahrin Zahari whom she wed in 2007 and divorced two years later.

Natasha’s first marriage was to Mohd Faiz Mohd Raiz in 2006 which lasted for four months.