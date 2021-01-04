Hong Kong veteran actress Lee Heung-Kam passes away at age 88. — Photo via Facebook/On-Music Loudspeakers

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Hong Kong veteran actress Lee Heung-Kam passed away today at the hospital.

She was 88.

According to Hong Kong’s hk01.com, Lee’s health condition had deteriorated last month and her family had been told to be prepared for the worst.

“Lee faded out from the entertainment industry after fainting during the filming of the Hong Kong television series Can’t Buy Me Love.

She also reportedly fell three times at her home in 2012, forcing her to be admitted into the hospital for treatment.

In recent years, she has been photographed having to rely on a wheelchair to travel and accompanied by a nurse and a worker.

Lee joined the entertainment industry when she was 16 and acted in over 400 films.

She was nominated TVB’s Best Supporting Actress for television series Moonlight Resonance in 2008.